Donald Trump Defends Immigration Ban as The Joker in Surprisingly Seamless Parody

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Someone has put a smile on the president’s face.

After President Donald Trump’s much talked-about interview with ABC News turned plenty of heads last week, The Daily Show aired a clip from the sitdown with makeup of The Dark Knight‘s Joker superimposed over the commander in chief’s face.

Trump’s words sounded a little more villainous given the context of Heath Ledger’s look for the character, with him talking about his banning of refugees from entering the U.S., with most of those barred coming from predominately Muslim countries.

Here’s the full quote: “David, David — I mean, I know you’re a sophisticated guy. The world is a mess. The world is as angry as it gets. What you think this is going to cause a little more anger? The world is an angry place.”

Here’s the footage of Trump with the Joker makeup, followed by video of the original.

This makeup makes more sense with how he talks pic.twitter.com/I5qHtZJ1Md — Mike Palo (@mike22p) January 28, 2017





Pres. Trump on potential reaction to executive action on immigration: "The world is a mess. The world is as angry as it gets." pic.twitter.com/1x4MPh18wF — ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2017





Comparison’s between Trump and The Joker have been raging for some time. Mark Hamill has been recording Trump tweets in the voice of The Joker. Last week, he told Heat Vision he hasn’t “had dialogue this good” since working on the ’90s Batman: the Animated Series. Trump also scored comparisons to another supervillain, when there was a small similarity between a line in his inauguration speech and one Bane delivered in The Dark Knight Rises.

As a refresher, here’s Heath Ledger’s Joker, followed by the full Daily Show clip.