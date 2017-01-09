Donald Trump Calls Meryl Streep "One of the Most Over-Rated Actresses in Hollywood"

By Alex Ritman, The Hollywood Reporter

Not content with describing Meryl Streep as a “Hillary lover” late on Sunday after the actress blasted the president-elect in her Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, Donald Trump hit up Twitter in the early hours of Monday to lash out further.

Across three tweets, he described the multi-Oscar winner as “one of most over-rated actresses in Hollywood,” saying she was a “Hillary flunk who lost big” and that she had “attacked” him without merit over claims he had ridiculed a disabled reporter.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017





Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017





“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017





Streep was lauded across social media when she spoke out against Trump’s alleged mocking of New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski at a campaign rally in November.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart,” she said. “It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was real life.”

Streep also echoed Hugh Laurie’s comments about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association being a part of “the most vilified segments in American society right now” — Hollywood, foreigners and the press.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts,” Streep said. “But who are we, and what is Hollywood anyway? It’s just a bunch of people from other places.”

