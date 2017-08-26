Donald Glover completes work as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars Han Solo movie

Photography on the troubled ‘Han Solo’ movie is nearing completion, and one key player has shot his final scenes in the film.

Donald Glover, who will appear as a young Lando Calrissian opposite Alden Ehrenreich in the lead, has completed work on the film – and director Ron Howard marked the occasion on Twitter with a selfie.

Wildly impressive @donaldglover wrapped his work on #UntitledHanSoloMovie last night. We’re all gonna miss you Donald! pic.twitter.com/04uZIjG0DZ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) August 26, 2017

One key thing to note there – aside from how Glover’s facial hair definitely does not correlate with that of his predecessor in the role, Billy Dee Williams (no big thing, people change their look as they get older) – is that Howard continues to refer to the film as ‘Untitled Han Solo Movie.’

This may cast doubt on whether or not the film is entitled ‘Han Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ as was seemingly revealed by a toy promotion earlier this week. (Kind of hard to imagine what else they could really call it, though.)

Billy Dee Williams debuted the role of Lando Calrissian, an old friend of Harrison Ford’s Han Solo, in 1980’s ‘The Empire Strikes Back,’ then played him a second time in 1983’s ‘Return of the Jedi.’

As readers are most likely aware by now, production on the ‘Han Solo’ movie hit a major stumbling block with the eleventh-hour dismissal of original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller over creative differences with their superiors at Lucasfilm, and seasoned veteran Howard (previously responsible for Lucasfilm production ‘Willow’) was brought in to replace them.

Donald Glover (who recently appeared in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’) is one of the few cast members to publicly comment on the matter, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “To be honest, I don’t know exactly what happened. I feel like I was the baby in the divorce,” but praising his new director Howard: “Ron is such a legend, and he knows exactly what the vision for what he is doing is.”

The still officially untitled Han Solo film opens in UK cinemas on 25 May 2018.

