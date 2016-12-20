Don Your 'Rogue One' Apparel: 7 Ways to Gear Up for Your Next 'Star Wars' Viewing

Already seen Rogue One and going back for seconds (or fifths)? Avoided the weekend crowds and waiting for a weekday screening? Or looking for that perfect last-minute gift for the Star Wars obsessive in your life? Whatever the reason, here are seven newly released Rogue One-themed items to gear you up for the hit flick.

New Era Caps

From ball cap to beanie, New Era’s officially licensed line of stylin’ Rogue One hats doesn’t discriminate between Rebels and Imperials. ($19.99-$54.99, New Era)

Rogue One Graphic Tees

Dark or light, whatever your flavor of the Force you’ll find something love in the dozens of Rogue One-themed tees available from Design by Humans. ($26 each, Design by Humans)

Death Trooper Tie

Put the power of the dark side in your power tie. ($54.99, ThinkGeek)

Star Wars Force 4 Fashion T-Shirts

Designed by celebrities and celebrity tastemakers, including Rogue One cast members Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, and Riz Ahmed, this line of T-shirts is exclusively available at Target, with $5 of each purchase benefiting UNICEF programs for children. ($10, Target)

Angel Jackets

This outerwear line lets you channel your inner Erso or Cassian Andor, whether for a night at the movies or a jaunt in the U-wing. ($159 for the Cassian parka-style jacket or Jyn vest jacket; $135 for Cassian flight jacket, Angel Jackets)

