'Wonder Woman': Don Cheadle Defends Women-Only Screenings on Twitter

Don Cheadle doesn't understand why some men are getting so bent out of shape over a handful of women-only Wonder Woman screenings.

The actor defended the screenings on Twitter, replying to multiple commenters who decried the screenings as sexist.

"An all women screening of Wonder Woman pits men against women? How?" asked Cheadle, responding to a Twitter user who spoke sarcastically about how we need more division in America. She later clarified to Cheadle that she herself was replying to someone who suggested that if there are women-only screenings there should be men-only screenings as well.

Men-only screening requests have popped up amidst the outrage that movie theater chain Drafthouse invited women to a women-only screening of Wonder Woman in Austin, Texas. The screenings sold out quickly and the theater expanded it to other cities across the U.S., including New York.

Cheadle spent Tuesday morning tweeting about the backlash, writing about institutional sexism and why a men-only screening is not a rational response.

"There's no point to men making a point about celebrating themselves. That's called 'the planet.' Claro?" wrote Cheadle. "You guys really have to stop with this stupid analogy. It's apples to carburetor parts."

He appreciated one Twitter user's suggestion that not only should there be women-only screenings, but also the ticket prices for those screenings should be 85 percent of the normal price to reflect the gender wage gap. The actor also reflected on the lack of representation for minority women, calling for diversity on the studio level.

Read some of his tweets on the subject below.

An all women screening of Wonder Woman pits men against women? How? https://t.co/zAYLEJcRBV

— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

Everything in biz has an angle. But this one is a least cool. "Women, front of the line, please. You too, Melania. No, really. It's ok..." https://t.co/rqn1jneYws

— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

The movie was made to appeal to EVERYBODY WORLDWIDE! That's how our biz works! It's a few screenings. Good for them. You should 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 https://t.co/XN61M8szwu

— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

Stupidly. There's no point to men making a point about celebrating themselves. That's called "the planet." Claro? https://t.co/DyaIS3iIaq

— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

The fact that it was Superman would make it Stupidman. Sexism is institutional. No special screenings necessary for that moniker to stick. https://t.co/W4UA7UEPdD

— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

That's a thimble deep analogy. And a double standard presupposes equal footing. This ain't that. https://t.co/babyaR313J

— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

Off topic but ok. 1) correct. 2) think harder, you might. 3) yep. 4) true and that's why we need more diversity at the studio level. 👍🏿 https://t.co/iVMsVjD2Xi

— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

You guys really have to stop with this stupid analogy. It's apples to carburetor parts. https://t.co/mJnjq1H6BU

— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

He did? When did he do that? https://t.co/UKzILYjwVN

— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 30, 2017

