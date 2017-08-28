'Crash Pad' puts Domhnall Gleeson, Christina Applegate, Thomas Haden Church in twisted love triangle: Exclusive red-band trailer (NSFW)

Between starring in Goodbye Christopher Robin as Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne, joining in the horror-ish fun of Darren Aronofsky’s mother!, and again spearheading the First Order’s charge in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Domhnall Gleeson is going to have a busy fall. And now, it’s getting even busier, as he’ll also be engaging in some raunchy romantic-comedy craziness in this October’s Crash Pad; watch its first trailer above, debuting exclusively at Yahoo Movies.

In director Kevin Tent’s film, Gleeson plays Stensland, a young man who finds himself bitterly disappointed to learn that the woman with whom he’s just had a one night stand (Christina Applegate’s Morgan) is, in fact, married. Moreover, she slept with him just to get revenge on her two-timing husband Grady (Thomas Haden Church). Making things far weirder, Grady responds to this situation by moving in with Stensland so the two of them can heal their equally wounded hearts by drinking booze, smoking marijuana, and bedding strangers — thus sending the proceedings into a twisted tailspin that, by the looks of the first trailer, will revolve around Gleeson’s perpetual awkward befuddlement.

Co-starring Nina Dobrev (TV’s The Vampire Diaries), and produced by Alexander Payne (The Descendants, the upcoming Downsizing), Crash Pad arrives on Digital HD on Sept. 26, in theaters on Oct. 27, and on DVD Dec. 5.

Domhnall Gleeson in ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’: Watch a trailer:

