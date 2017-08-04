Domhnall Gleeson is AA Milne in final trailer for Goodbye Christopher Robin

Domhnall Gleeson may be best known for his a Hitler-esque officer of the First Order in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ but his latest role promises to be an altogether more amiable chap.

The actor stars as AA Milne, beloved British writer behind the ‘Winnie the Pooh’ stories, in the upcoming drama ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin,’ from director Simon Curtis.

Margot Robbie co-stars as Milne’s wife Daphne, with Kelly Macdonald as their nanny Olive, and young newcomer Will Tilston as Christopher Robin himself – the boy who directly inspired the classic tales in the first place.

Domhnall Gleeson and Will Tilston in 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' (credit: Fox Searchlight)

As the trailer above shows, ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ will detail how Milne, haunted by his experiences in the Great War, went from celebrated London playwright to one of the best-loved children’s authors of all time with the creation of Pooh and his animal friends of the Hundred Acre Wood.

It looks to be a handsomely shot, awards-friendly biopic, not too far removed from 2004’s ‘Finding Neverland,’ which cast Johnny Depp as JM Barrie and explored the creation of that other early 20th century children’s classic, ‘Peter Pan.’

Credit: Fox Searchlight

Nor is ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ the only live-action ‘Winnie the Pooh’-related film we can expect in the near future, as Ewan McGregor is poised to take the lead in Disney’s ‘Christopher Robin’ (yes, we’re worried about how similar the title are). This film will reportedly take a ‘Hook’-esque approach to Milne’s story, joining the boy from the stories in adulthood as his magical childhood friends unexpectedly return. Marc Forster will direct, while Hayley Atwell recently signed on to co-star.

‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ is in UK cinemas from 29 September.

