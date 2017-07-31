What does it take to survive in space?

With Life out now on DVD and Blu-ray, we asked Libby Jackson, author and leading UK expert in human spaceflight, to describe to us exactly what it takes to survive life aboard the International Space Station. Would you make the cut?

Space is a hostile place, as the team of scientists discover in the tense sci-fi thriller Life. In the film, an unknown life form from Mars winds up aboard the International Space Station and threatens to destroy all aboard. But malicious extra-terrestrials aside, space presents many obstacles for any astronaut to overcome.

At about 400km above the Earth, travelling at over 17,500 mph and orbiting the Earth every 90 minutes, temperatures on the outside of the International Space Station vary from about plus 200 degrees Celsius in the sunlight to minus 200 degrees Celsius in the shade.

The wisps of gas that make up the extremities of the Earth’s atmosphere at this point are far too thin to breathe. Radiation levels increase the higher up you go and particles of rocks from other planetary bodies and fragments of space debris hurtle through space, able to cause huge damage should you have the misfortune to collide.

Simply physically surviving all of this is relatively simple, by making sure that you are safely tucked up inside a spacecraft or a spacesuit that is designed to protect you from these threats. But as soon as you start floating around in space, no longer feeling the effects of gravity as you orbit in a continuous free-fall around the Earth, your body will start adapting to the new environment.

All the fluid in your body starts to equalise, no longer having to fight the constant pull downwards, causing your face to go puffy and your sinuses to feel blocked. Your balance system, which relies on fluid in the inner ear, can no long work out which way is up and down, causing nausea that can make motion sickness seem like a walk in the park, and which lasts for several days. The pressure of the fluid in your spine and around your brain can increase, possibly causing your eyeballs to change shape, affecting your vision.

Floating around in space can feel very relaxing, and it doesn’t take long for your senses to adapt to the new environment and learn how to move around. But all the floating takes its toll on your muscles and bones.



No longer having to keep you upright, your muscles, including your heart, all start to shrink and waste away. Without the loading on your bones, they too start to weaken and dissolve. If you were to stay in space forever, this wouldn’t be an issue.

The human body is very adaptable and it is simply acclimatising to the new environment and making efficient use of resources. However, when you come to land back on Earth after several months in space feeling the force of gravity will come as quite a shock to your weakened body.

This is problematic if you need to get out of your spacecraft on your own, should you have landed in the middle of a wild forest after an emergency departure from the station. To combat these effects, astronauts on the ISS exercise for 2 hours every day, working to strengthen their muscles and put loading through their bones. Even doing this, astronauts returning from a six month stay in space still lose about 10% of their bone mass, and it can take a year or more to recover from this.

Assuming your body can withstand the physical effects of a long duration stay in space, astronauts have to be able to handle the mental challenges of staying cooped up inside the same place for six months with just five other people for immediate company.

The ISS is about the size of a 5 bedroomed house, though each of the 6 bedrooms is the size of a broom cupboard. The environment is noisy, the result of lots of fans moving the air around so that you don’t suffocate on exhaled CO2.

