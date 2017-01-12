Doctor Strange Returns on Korean ‘SNL’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most recent offering, Doctor Strange was released to theaters in October and garnered mostly positive reviews. Audiences were treated to trippy visuals, snappy comebacks, and well-acted performances from stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, and Tilda Swinton.

Benedict Cumberbatch has some competition. (Photo: Disney) More

Yet, there might be a version of the character you might like more. On Saturday Night Live Korea, an adapted version of the American program, they’ve had a recurring sketch featuring Stephen Strange doing street magic similar to the kind David Blaine became famous for.

Of course, this version of Doctor Strange was doing stunts that might come across as a touch more ordinary, whether it was making pigeons move by throwing bread crumbs, or being able to down five (tiny) glasses of beer.

James McAvoy Possibly Returning as Professor X in New X-Men Spinoff:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.