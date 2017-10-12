Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi talks about his final episode

The ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special is just around the corner.

And it’s Peter Capaldi’s final stint as The Doctor.

During the BAFTA Cymru awards, I caught up with The Twelfth Doctor himself, Peter Capaldi, who told me more about his upcoming final episode – the 2017 Christmas Special.

And it was clearly a rather emotional shoot.

“The whole atmosphere was tinged a little – we don’t talk about it [laughs]. It was an emotional time, and if you talk about it, you’re going to start crying… so I just get on with it.”

“I’ve said often, and I mean it, you know the crew of people that we have here in Cardiff working on Doctor Who is an extraordinary crew,” he explained. “They’re so good at what they do but they’re so kind and they’re so nice to be around. A lot of them were moving on also, so it wasn’t just my last day.”

The episode, titled ‘Twice Upon A Time’, features the Twelfth Doctor encountering a much earlier incarnation of himself – the very First Doctor, originally played by William Hartnell.

This time around, he’s played by the brilliant David Bradley… and it sounds as though his performance is going to be one to remember.

“He doesn’t do an impression of the First Doctor, but he kind of evokes him,” explained Capaldi. “He’s the most successful evocation of him, I think. A lot of people have had a go, but as someone who grew up with the first Doctor, and can remember what that was like, what he was like, I would turn around sometimes and look at him on set, and be transported back to being a child and seeing William Hartnell – who was amazing.”

“When you grew up with that, it’s a very, very special place in your heart,” he added. “But yes, he was good. And David is such a lovely man – I really like David as an actor and as a person.”

David Bradley is perhaps best known as Filch from the ‘Harry Potter’ series, but has also appeared in the likes of ‘Broadchurch’ and ‘Game of Thrones’.

Known for his grim-faced look, it sounds as though Peter had a tough time reconciling his gentler appearance as the First Doctor… and it made for some interesting moments on set.

“It was very unusual for David, as sometimes he has a face that you think ‘I wouldn’t like to bump into him’ but in fact I would like to bump into him. He’s a good laugh. But of course, he was wearing the William Hartnell wig and all that, and one day I saw him coming out of makeup without the William Hartnell wig, and he looked like his Game of Thrones character because he has that kind of grim face, and he looked quite scary. It’s strange – he doesn’t look scary as William Hartnell. It’s a very kind, very, very gentle performance.”

Of course, it’s not just David Bradley who’s making an appearance.

‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Sherlock’ writer Mark Gatiss will also appear alongside Peter Capaldi during the Twelfth Doctor’s send-off.

