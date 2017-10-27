Doctor Who series 11 lands its first director

From Digital Spy

Jodie Whittaker's first series of Doctor Who is getting under way, and it has landed its first director.

As spotted by a few eagle-eyed Doctor Who fans on Twitter, Jamie Childs' credits on his agency Independent Talent Group have been updated to include Doctor Who series 11, showing that he'll be working on an episode or episodes in the opening block.

It makes sense really, given that he was the one who directed Whittaker's reveal as the 13th Doctor that we've all seen countless times. Childs has also directed the likes of Poldark, ITV's Vera and Stan Lee's Lucky Man.

Pre-production on series 11 got going this week with new showrunner Chris Chibnall being joined by Broadchurch producer Sam Hoyle, who will executive produce alongside Matt Stevens.

We also now know who Whittaker's Doctor will be joined by in the TARDIS thanks to a photo on the official Doctor Who Twitter feed on Sunday night (October 22).

The Chase's Bradley Walsh is a regular cast member, alongside Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill who have both been in Hollyoaks. "They're three of Britain's brightest talents and we can't wait to see them dive into brand new adventures with Jodie's Doctor," enthused Chibnall.

Doctor Who series 11 will premiere in Autumn 2018 on BBC One.

This year's festive special 'Twice Upon a Time', starring Peter Capaldi in his final appearance as the 12th Doctor, David Bradley as the First Doctor and introducing Whittaker as the 13th Doctor, airs during Christmas 2017's schedule.

