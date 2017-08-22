DIY 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' suit from a few cheap Amazon items

After five previous stand-alone movies, everyone’s favorite wall-crawler was finally, and triumphantly, integrated into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe with this past summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. With Tom Holland winning over audiences with his performance as radioactive spider-bitten Peter Parker — here mentored in the ways of the superhero by none other than Iron Man himself, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) — the Jon Watts-directed film was a critical and commercial smash, earning a hefty $725 million globally to date. Although as one canny online shopper just discovered, it’ll cost you far less to actually become a friendly neighborhood do-gooder.

A new Reddit post went up yesterday (hat-tip to Comicbook.com) by someone who claimed to have gone shopping for welding goggles on Amazon, and stumbled upon a cheap and easy way to make one’s own Spidey suit:





As you can see above or from the Amazon page itself, the goggles he found ($7.97 and free shipping) were the exact same ones used by Parker for his first “homemade” costume (not the high-tech one that Stark eventually gifts him). And moreover, the suggested items found below these goggles feature more elements of Parker’s suit, including a red ski mask ($7.97 and free shipping), red crew socks ($5.99 and free shipping), and red sport sneakers ($15 and free shipping). There are gloves, sweatshirts and other related articles available as well, for the intrepid cosplayer.

All in all, it appears that the online retailer is the ideal place to visit if you’re interested in crafting your own DIY Spider-Man costume for this Halloween — or, well, for whatever other occasion might compel you to dress up as a teenage superhero. We’re not judging.

