'Miracle' Star Michael Mantenuto Found Dead at 35

Michael Mantenuto, known for his role as Jack O'Callahan in the Disney sports film Miracle about the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, has died. He was 35.

His death was ruled to be a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the King County medical examiner's office in Seattle, Washington stated.

Michael Mantenuto at the 2004 premiere (Photo: Getty Images)

Mantenuto, a former University of Maine hockey star prior to getting his first acting break in Miracle, starred alongside Kurt Russell in the film chronicling the miraculous victory of the U.S. hockey team over the much-favored Soviet Union team.

Mantenuto starred as the real-life player O'Callahan, the fun-loving defenseman.

Mantenuto went on to land a supporting role in the 2006 TV movie Dirtbags and a small role in the 2008 comedy Surfer, Dude, before quitting acting and joining the Army.

Mantenuto with Kurt Russell in 'Miracle' (Photo: Everett)