Disney’s live-action Aladdin gets a rewrite

It looks as though ‘Aladdin’ is getting a rewrite.

But what’s wrong with their first script?

After the cast of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ was announced this weekend at D23, it looks as though the upcoming Arabian tale is heading back to the drawing board… with the film getting what sounds like a pretty big rewrite.

“Disney has hired former Game of Thrones scribe Vanessa Taylor to rewrite its live-action Aladdin movie,” revealed The Tracking Board. “Guy Ritchie is directing the film, which will star up-and-coming actors Mena Massoud (Jack Ryan) and Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Aladdin and Jasmine, and Will Smith as the Genie.”

– Live-Action Aladdin Adds Mena Massoud

– Wreck-It Ralph 2 Adds Disney Princesses

– The Incredibles 2 Details Revealed At D23

But she’s not the first writer to work on the ‘Aladdin’ script.

Originally, John August was named to pen the movie… but it sounds as though Vanessa Taylor will be working off the back of his script. And it’s currently unknown how much of that will remain by the time she’s done.

“Disney’s live-action Aladdin draws inspiration from both the 1992 animated classic as well as the folktales of The Thousand and One Nights. Like the animated version, Ritchie’s Agrabah will be a vibrant, cosmopolitan city inspired by locations and cultures from the Middle East to India and China.”

Disney's live-action Aladdin finds its leading stars - Credit: Disney More

Either way, it sounds as though ‘Aladdin’ is in good hands.

Vanessa Taylor started out in TV, writing for the likes of ‘Alias’ and ‘Everwood’, and she eventually graduated to HBO’s ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ as well as ‘Game of Thrones’. Then came her first produced feature film, ‘Hope Springs’ which led to her writing ‘Divergent’ as well as Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming ‘The Shape of Water’.

‘Aladdin’ stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith.

Guy Ritchie will direct the movie based on a script by John August.

– Disney Officially Unveils Star Wars Land

– What Happened To The People In Cars?

– Jeff Bridges On The Making Of Disney’s Tron