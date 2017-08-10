Disney’s Frozen cuts trolls from Broadway show

Disney’s Frozen musical is getting rid of those poor trolls – Credit: Disney

Disney’s ‘Frozen’ has had enough of those trolls…

And it seems they won’t be appearing in the new Broadway musical.

According to the New York Times, the upcoming musical adaptation of ‘Frozen’ will be getting rid of the irritatingly quirky trolls… and the reason? They’ve gone for something a bit sexier.

“The musical will start in a verdant landscape, with a group of scruffy (covered in greenery), sexy (greenery only goes so far), tailed creatures, called hidden folk,” they explain. And they are apparently “drawn from Scandinavian folklore and [will be] chanting in Norwegian.”

– Aladdin Casts Marwan Kenzari As Jafar

– Tim Burton’s Dumbo Adds Joseph Gatt

– Hayley Atwell Joins Christopher Robin

That’s right – not a single troll in sight.

Instead, expect apparently-scantily-clad ‘hidden folk’.

Will Fixer Upper make the song sheet? Credit: Disney More

And yes, that sounds ridiculous because it is. I can’t help thinking that the reasoning here is a bit ridiculous – doing away with the cutesy trolls in favour of ‘sexy’ Scandinavian creatures is a bit weird considering the target audience.

And thought of a brainstorming session to ‘sex up’ the rock trolls is frankly, hilarious.

But does this mean that the infuriatingly-happy song ‘Fixer Upper’ is off the song sheet?

Unfortunately, there’s no mention of the catchy cutesy song… but they do explain that the trolls have been firmly replaced throughout the musical. “The trolls have been replaced with the hidden folk, making that aspect of the show less cute and more mystical,” they confirm.

The ‘Frozen’ musical is currently in rehearsals in Denver, and will open on Broadway in Spring 2018.

But not to worry – there’s more ‘Frozen’ coming our way even sooner.

‘Frozen’ will return later this year in ‘Olaf’s Christmas Journey’

– Aladdin Casts Marwan Kenzari As Jafar

– Tim Burton’s Dumbo Adds Joseph Gatt

– Hayley Atwell Joins Christopher Robin