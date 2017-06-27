Disney's D23 Expo to Feature 'Last Jedi,' 'Black Panther,' 'Thor: Ragnarok,' and More

Disney is getting the jump on Comic-Con this year with its D23 Expo, which will offer attendees exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at upcoming releases like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Black Panther, and Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. The studio has just released its schedule for the biennial event, which this year will take place July 14-16 across the street from Disneyland. That’s the weekend before San Diego Comic-Con (July 20-23) — and though Comic-Con is still the nation’s premiere pop-culture convention, Disney’s impressive slate of upcoming movies will likely lure many a film fan from San Diego to Anaheim.

While the specific offerings are a surprise, the D23 press release promises plenty of big announcements, star appearances, advance footage, and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks tied to Disney films in the pipeline for the next few years. Among those name-checked in the release are Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Marvel’s Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War; Pixar’s Coco; Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, and Mary Poppins Returns; and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

The two major events are an animation presentation on Friday and a live-action presentation on Saturday, the latter of which will feature Disney, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm properties. On Sunday, D23 will host a special celebration of The Lion King (which will presumably include some new info on the live-action adaptation slated for 2019), and a 75th anniversary panel on Bambi (one of the few well-known Disney animated films that has not been plucked for a live-action adaptation… yet). Other events include a panel of Disney princess voice actresses and a sneak peek at the featurette Olaf’s Frozen Adventure. We also expect a progress report on the Star Wars Lands currently under construction at Disney resorts in Anaheim and Orlando.

But, of course, the big news is likely to come from the two keynote presentations. Last time around, in 2015, attendees got a first look at movies including Captain America: Civil War, Zootopia, Finding Dory, Beauty and the Beast, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Plus, Dwayne Johnson cried at a Moana clip.

And there’s likely to be a lot more crying at D23 this year, when the late Carrie Fisher is inducted as a Disney Legend, along with her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, Marvel’s Stan Lee, and A Wrinkle in Time star Oprah Winfrey.

D23 flashback: Watch highlights of the 2015 Animation Presentation:

