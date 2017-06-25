Disneyland’s first colour map fetches £556,000 at auction

The original colour map of Disneyland, used by Walt Disney to win funding for his first theme park, has been sold for more than half a million pounds.

The 1953 artefact became the most lucrative Disneyland map when it went under the hammer for 708,000 dollars (£555,838) in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to the auctioneers.

Auctioneer Mike Van Eaton with the map (Van Eaton Galleries/PA)

It had been hidden away for more than 60 years after the cartoonist gave it to a production assistant named Grenade Curran.

Van Eaton Galleries co-owner Mike Eaton said: “After some pretty exciting bidding the map sold for 708,000 dollars, making it the most expensive Disneyland map ever sold.

“We are beyond thrilled that the map will continue to be appreciated and cherished just like it has been for all these years.”

Disney’s own studio refused to fund his first site in Anaheim, California, so he sent his brother Roy to meet investors in New York.

He equipped him with the map, drawn over two days by Herb Ryman and assistants.

After being spurned by bankers and broadcasters, ABC agreed to fund the park and it opened to the public in 1955.