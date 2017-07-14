Disney Unveils First Look at 'Star Wars' Land Models Ahead of D23 Expo

By THR Staff, The Hollywood Reporter
Disney will be giving D23 Expo attendees a close-up look at the new Star Wars-themed lands hitting Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2019.
The company unveiled video and images of a large-scale model of the theme park attractions Thursday, just ahead of Sunday’s event, where it will officially be on display.
The two lands, currently under construction, will give guests a chance to take the controls of the Millennium Falcon on a secret mission and experience a “climactic battle” between the First Order and the Resistance, it was previously revealed on the Disney Parks site.
Concept art for Disneyland’s upcoming 14-acre attraction was released last summer. Star Wars Land will be the largest-ever single-themed expansion at the theme park, according to Disney.
The official Star Wars Twitter also posted a series of images of the model. See the pics below.
Oh, it’s… beautiful. The @DisneyParks #StarWars-themed land model has been revealed at @DisneyD23. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/e94FcR0HSW
— Star Wars (@starwars) July 14, 2017
The @DisneyParks #StarWars-themed land model is OUT of this world and you have to see it at #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/87hg206TSI
— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) July 14, 2017
