Disney reveals a detailed look at Star Wars Land

The galaxy far, far away just got a bit closer…

That’s right – we’ve got our first look at Star Wars Land.

An insanely detailed model of Disney’s upcoming Star Wars Land has been unveiled today at D23 in Anaheim where the model is currently on display… and Disney were quick to reveal a few details about the impressive new park.

“Star Wars-inspired lands will transport guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before Wild Space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life.”

And it sounds absolutely awesome.

The Millennium Falcon appears at Star Wars Land – Credit: Disney More

“Here, guests will find themselves in the middle of the action at two signature attractions: one that lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission, and an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.”

Of course, the new Star Wars Land has been in the works for a while.

A good look at Disney’s Star Wars Land – Credit: Disney More

But the newly unveiled 50-foot model gives us an even better idea of what to expect. It’s packed full of incredible details – the Millennium Falcon looks entirely at home, nestled in at the previously unseen trading post beside some kind of transport ship.

There’s even the odd A-Wing, X-Wing and even a TIE fighter.

Star Wars ships on display at Star Wars Land – Credit: Disney More

Not to mention the Tatooine-inspired buildings with all the details of a Star Wars set.

This is the first time we’ve seen any concrete details about the upcoming Disney parks expansions… and it looks as though they’re pulling out all the stops. Let’s just hope they take Republic credits by the time we get there.

