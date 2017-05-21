Disney fans want Henry Cavill for The Little Mermaid

A live-action version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ is in the works…

And Disney fans have already found their Prince Eric.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a live-action reboot of ‘The Little Mermaid’… and it looks as though ‘Batman V Superman’ star Henry Cavill is the guy everyone wants as Prince Eric.

And it’s easy to see why.

An outpouring of support for the Superman actor to take on the role of Prince Eric has appeared on Twitter… and I have to admit – they might actually be onto something.

Henry Cavill is literally prince Eric from the little mermaid pic.twitter.com/W3JONcbJhh — emily (@starlordseb) July 25, 2016





Obviously, it’s just a bit of fan casting at this stage, and there are currently no actors attached to Disney’s upcoming live-action remake. But it’s certainly a compelling choice – after all, as many fans have pointed out, he looks the spitting image of Eric.

Dear @DisneyStudios, I absolutely Loved #BeautyAndTheBeast. PLEASE do a live action #LittleMermaid with Henry Cavill as Prince Eric. PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/skGazCSXB6 — Hakeber (@hakaber23) March 20, 2017





Of course, Disney has long been working its way through its back catalogue.

We’ve seen ‘Cinderella’, ‘The Jungle Book’ and even ‘Beauty and the Beast’ head back to the big screen in big budget live-action adaptations. And now, with ‘The Little Mermaid’ in the works, attention has turned to its casting.

Even Lindsay Lohan is keen to get in on the action…





But I can’t help thinking her opportunity to star as Ariel has come and gone a long time ago.

Still, it’s an interesting prospect. Who will Disney nab to star as Ariel and Eric?

At the moment, ‘The Little Mermaid’ is still in the early stages, with only director Ln-Manuel Miranda and songwriter Alan Menken attached to the project.

So for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

