Disney Doesn't Mention Han Solo Exits at CineEurope Presentation, Touts Marvel and Pixar Titles

Less than a day after Disney revealed that it had let go of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller as directors of its Han Solo Star Wars spinoff, the studio put on a major presentation at CineEurope in Barcelona.

While the as yet untitled Han Solo project — due out May 2018 — is a significant tentpole on Disney's upcoming slate, the film was only briefly touched upon during the show, without any mention of the directors' departure.

David Hollis, the president of worldwide distribution at the studio, later told The Hollywood Reporter that they hadn't intended to show any footage from the film — which began shooting in February — at the trade show, and wouldn't elaborate further about any last minute disruptions the decision may or may not have made to CineEurope plans.

Instead, from the Lucasfilm label, the audience was treated to a special message from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, alongside the film's latest trailer.

From Disney's own live action slate, Ava Duvernay, Oprah Winfrey, and Reese Witherspoon helped introduce A Wrinkle in Time in a video, while there were also looks at Christmas movies The Nutcrackerand the Four Realms, starring Keira Knightley and Helen Mirren, and Mary Poppins Returns, with Emily Blunt in the title role.

The Marvel Universe served up exclusive clips from the upcoming Thor: Ragnorok, plus behind the scenes clips and footage from Black Panther, while Kevin Feige talked up 2019's upcoming mega-ensemble superhero smash Avengers: Infinity War in a video. There was also a sneak peek at Ant-Man sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp.

From Walt Disney Animation, the CineEurope show saw glimpses at two hotly anticipated sequels, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, due out November 2018, and The Incredibles 2, due out June 2018, with Brad Bird, who directed 2004's original The Incredibles, introducing artwork and clips in a special video.

The show closed with a look at Pixar's upcoming Lee Unrick-directed animated feature Coco, set around Mexico's famed Day of the Dead and about a young boy who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician. Screenplay writer Adrian Molina and producer Darla Anderson took to the stage to show off artwork and several early looks of the film, due for release domestically on Nov. 22.

Watch 'Coco'-Related Pixar Short, 'Dante's Lunch':

