Disney Debuts New Teaser Videos for 'Avatar' Attractions

The world of Avatar is taking one more step toward reality.

Though the James Cameron-directed films are not quite ready to return to theaters, Disney has debuted another set of videos teasing the world of Pandora in its parks.

The World of Avatar is set to make its debut this summer in Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. The park has released two new videos with footage highlighting the world of Pandora attractions.

The videos tease the Na'vi River Journey, "where you can navigate a mystical river," and Avatar Flight of Passage, "where you can fly on a banshee."

Cameron offered a look at the upcoming attractions in December, saying in a video, "I don't know if I can express how it feels to see something that I imagined in 1995 suddenly made physically real. They are using the absolute cutting-edge technology. Stuff that has never been applied before."

Watch the videos below.

