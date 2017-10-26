Disney Channel to debut first ever gay storyline

The Disney Channel is to introduce its first ever gay storyline into one of its series.

‘Andi Mack’, the channel’s teen comedy-drama, will begin its second series with one of the show’s main characters revealing his feelings for another classmate.

“Andi Mack is a story about tweens figuring out who they are; Terri Minsky, the cast and everyone involved in the show takes great care in ensuring that it’s appropriate for all audiences and sends a powerful message about inclusion and respect for humanity,” said a Disney Channel spokesperson in a statement.

The show follows 13-year-old Andi and her best friends Cyrus and Buffy.

On the episode airing in the US tomorrow, Andi, played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, will reveal that she has feelings for another classmate Jonah.

But it will emerge that Cyrus does too.

GLAAD, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, has praised the move.

“With more and more young people coming out as LGBTQ, Andi Mack is reflecting the lives and lived experiences of so many LGBTQ youth around the country,” said the organisation’s president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

“Television reflects the real-life world, and today that includes LGBTQ youth who deserve to see their lives depicted on their favorite shows.

“Disney has been a leader in LGBTQ inclusion, and there are so many young people who will be excited to see Cyrus’ story unfold.”

Gay characters have appeared in other Disney shows – including an episode of ‘Doc McStuffins’ featuring two gay parents voiced by Wanda Sykes and Portia de Rossi – but this will be the first proper story arc with a gay character.

