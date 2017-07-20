Disney Brings Creepy Kids From 'A Wrinkle in Time' to Comic-Con

Madeline L’Engle created fodder for generations of childhood nightmares in her 1962 novel A Wrinkle in Time, when heroine Meg and her traveling companions land in Camazotz — a 1984-esque parody of Camelot, complete with Big Brother-like overlord. There, they encounter a street full of children all bouncing their balls in the exact same rhythm.

If this display of childhood verisimilitude and mindless repetition gave you the creeps, Disney is bringing your nightmares to life at San Diego’s Comic-Con International.

Ava DuVernay, the director of the 2018 film adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, tweeted photos on Thursday of a group of children holding identical red balls. She wrote, “So, @Disney is bringing millions of childhood nightmares to life at #Comicon. #WrinkleInTime’s spookiest scene unfolding in real-time! #SDCC”

Viewers got a glimpse of the chilling scene, featuring Scandal’s Bellamy Young, when Disney released the first trailer at the D23 Expo last weekend. But now, fans at Comic-Con will have the opportunity (or the horror) to experience the scene in real-time. Check out the photos in DuVernay’s tweet above.