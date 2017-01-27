‘Dirty Dancing’ Screenwriter on Casting Patrick Swayze and That Abortion Plot Line

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing. (Photo: Everett Collection) More

Eleanor Bergstein would like to clear something up: Patrick Swayze was the only actor ever considered for the lead in Dirty Dancing. The screenwriter of the beloved 1987 film has seen one too many listicles claiming that Val Kilmer or Billy Zane was the filmmakers’ first pick for Johnny Castle, the working-class dance instructor who falls for idealistic teenager Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) at a Catskills resort in the early 1960s. “Patrick was the only actor who was ever offered this, and he’s the only one we ever wanted,” Bergstein told Yahoo Movies in an interview on Thursday. “And we found Patrick because the director, Emile [Ardolino], and I were looking through photographs, and I said, ‘I want eyes that are really hooded and a little scary because you don’t know what he’s thinking. And I said, ‘Oh, eyes like that!’”

Bergstein was looking at Swayze’s headshot, but his accompanying résumé didn’t mention dancing, because a knee injury had temporarily sidelined that part of his life. Fortunately Ardolino, best known at the time for his documentaries about the New York dance scene, was familiar with Swayze’s talents. So they began to pursue him in earnest. “When I met him, we danced, and I said, ‘If you decide not to do this, it’s very hard for me to imagine that I’ll make the movie, because I can’t imagine making it without you,’” she recalled. “And I still feel that way.”

It’s a conviction that anyone who’s seen Dirty Dancing will surely appreciate. The sparks between Johnny (dangerous, but talented and passionate) and Baby (innocent, but secretly strong) are at the heart of the film’s enduring popularity. This weekend, Dirty Dancing returns to theaters in celebration of its 30th anniversary, courtesy of Fathom Events (go here for tickets and showtimes). The film is also set for a new Blu-ray and DVD release in February, including a Limited Collector’s Edition box set (which includes such fun extras as a zip pouch emblazoned with Baby’s classic line “I carried a watermelon”).

And to think, it all started in the basements of Brooklyn. That’s where Bergstein, as an almost-teenager in the 1960s, listened to records and learned what the kids called “dirty dancing.” She became a champion of her neighborhood’s amateur dance contests. “We did this very, very erotic dancing to this rhythm and blues and early rock music, and then we sat in a car and looked at Manhattan, where we thought everybody had sex,” she said with a laugh.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the final scene of Dirty Dancing. (Photo: Everett Collection) More

At the same time, Bergstein was learning Latin dance steps at the Borscht Belt resort where her family spent their summers. “They hit the golf course, and I would press my nose to the dance studios,” she said. “And once a week, they had a champagne contest where everybody danced with the instructors, and I was doing all these very elaborate mambo steps, so I think just seeing a little girl dance so enthusiastically made people clap for me and vote for me. And I would win the champagne, which my parents would drink, since I couldn’t.”

Bergstein would later put herself through college as a dance teacher, but it was a combination of those youthful experiences that provided the inspiration for Dirty Dancing. By the time the film was made, the moves were still scandalous enough to create controversy in the editing room.

Read More