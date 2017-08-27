Directors pay tribute following death of Tobe Hooper

Filmmakers Edgar Wright and William Friedkin were among those paying tribute following the death of Texas Chain Saw Massacre director Tobe Hooper.

The horror movie pioneer died on Saturday in Los Angeles, aged 74, said the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Shaun Of The Dead director Wright posted a message on Twitter saying: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Tobe Hooper, another master of horror. He conjured some truly shattering, unforgettable moments in film.”

The French Connection director William Friedkin said: “Tobe Hooper, a kind, warm-hearted man Who made the most terrifying film ever. A good friend I will never forget.”

Hooper made his directorial debut with 1969 ghost story Eggshells but was best known for 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which told the creepy tale of cannibal Leatherface.

He also directed Poltergeist (1982) and television miniseries Salem’s Lot.

The Conjuring director James Wan said: “Sad to hear the passing of Tobe Hooper. One of the nicest people. A sweet, gentle soul of a man. Your legacy lives on. #RIP.”

Actor Bill Moseley, who appeared in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, said he was “so sad to say goodbye to TOBE Hooper, the man who took a chance on me and gave me my career in film’s greatest genre”.

John Carpenter, who was at the helm of cult horror film Halloween, called it a “sad day”.

He tweeted: “Tobe Hooper directed THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE, a seminal work in horror cinema. He was a kind, decent man and my friend.”