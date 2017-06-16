'Fifty Shades of Grey' Director Sam Taylor-Johnson Talks On-Set Battles and a Sexy New Netflix Show

Sam Taylor-Johnson directing Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Universal)

By Tatiana Siegel, The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Taylor-Johnson is showing off some recent photography: bright, colorful pictures of old motels and other rural subjects that she shot in the Mojave Desert over the past year and that she has tacked on the walls of her new studio on a winding side street off of Mulholland Drive.

"I'm almost ready to start showing them to galleries, if that's even a possibility again," says the 50-year-old director, who before making history with the largest-ever opening for a female-directed feature (until Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman broke the record with its $103 million opening) was once one of Britain's hottest visual artists, with solo exhibitions at the Tate Modern in London and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow. "The California light has affected my work in such a positive way," she notes, pausing to peruse a photo of herself hanging upside down from a light pole in front of the Easy Rest Inn. "I lived in gray for such a long time."

To some extent, she still does. The fury over Fifty Shades of Grey — Taylor-Johnson's battles with author E L James over every inch of the blockbuster's adaptation, the film's withering reviews (its record $571 million worldwide grosses helped soothe the sting, but still), the indignity of being booted from the sequels by Universal - was a particularly choppy chapter in a life that's been packed with harrowing plot twists. But today, two years later, Taylor-Johnson finally seems to be turning a page. For one thing, in the fall she purchased this $2 million house and converted it into her new film and photography offices. Just up the hill from her home, it's a quick escape from the merry chaos of her family life, which nowadays includes a husband (27-year-old actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and an expansive collection of kids (two young daughters with Aaron and two other girls from a previous marriage, the oldest a freshman at Stanford), three dogs (including a big one aptly named Bear, who pants by her side), and six chickens. "It's a full-on house," she says, nodding toward home. "I just can't think there."

Another new chapter: Taylor-Johnson is about to release her first project since Fifty Shades, a Netflix series called Gypsy that stars Naomi Watts as a therapist who gets over-involved in her patients' lives. It's Taylor-Johnson's first foray into TV — she's executive producer but also directed the first two episodes — and already she's feeling 50 shades better about the creative process. "Netflix was involved," she says. "They were there. But not with any muscle-flexing need to show power. They left me alone to do what I do best."

The series, which starts streaming June 30, is in some ways familiar territory for Taylor-Johnson, although she's reluctant to draw comparisons. It may not have a Red Room filled with blindfolds and handcuffs, but it's being sold as a sexy psychological thriller told in a sumptuous visual style. "There's an erotic nature to it," she acknowledges, "but it's not at all in a similar way to Fifty Shades. It's about the character's power as a woman and how she uses it in her practice. It's complex. Her sexual desires and where she lands is not guessable. It's interesting to see where it takes her."

Where it will take Taylor-Johnson should be interesting to watch, too.

"The house was cold," Taylor-Johnson says as she describes growing up in a poor section of London. "We were on welfare. My parents taught yoga. I had homemade clothes. It was a hippie environment — that was my upbringing."

Her father moved out of the house when she was 9. School was a nightmare of British class-system stigma: The kids who received free lunches, like her, lined up in different queues than those who could afford to pay. Her mom took solace in religion — pretty much all of them. "She kept an altar with a Buddha, rosary beads, Krishna, and a crucifix," recalls Taylor-Johnson. "She covered all bases." But for young Samantha Taylor-Wood (as she was christened), the only escape was through the lens; she got hold of her first camera and it was love at first click.

