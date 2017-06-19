Director Oliver Stone to receive honorary degree

Oscar-winning film director Oliver Stone is to receive an honorary degree from the University of Edinburgh.

The 70-year-old will fittingly collect the award on July 4, linking the honour to one of his best known films: Born On The Fourth Of July.

The university said the director will receive the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa “in recognition of his prominent and politically engaging career in film”.

It is the latest honour for former soldier Stone, who has won three Oscars.

The first was for best adapted screenplay as writer of Midnight Express in 1978, before he won best director for his Vietnam War dramas Platoon in 1986 and Born On The Fourth Of July three years later.

Last year, Stone received an honorary doctorate from the University of Warwick and took part in a Q&A with an invited audience about his film career.

His most recent project has been a lengthy documentary and interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.