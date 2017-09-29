Die Hard 6 is confirmed with Bruce Willis, and a twist

Yippee-kayay. ‘Die Hard 6’ is happening, and Bruce Willis is on board, it’s been confirmed.

In an interview with Deadline, director Len Wiseman, who is helming the project, let slip that the rumoured dual-timeline plot appears to be going forward.

Though mostly under wraps, it’s thought that the action will take place both in present day New York and 1970s New York, with two iterations of Willis’s grizzled cop John McClane.

Willis will be playing McClane in the present day, while casting is currently in progress for an actor to play McClane as a young NYPD cop on the beat.

Wiseman, who directed ‘Live Free or Die Hard’ in 2007, said: “The right casting for this role is crucial. Those bare feet have some very big shoes to fill.”

The movie itself will have some big shoes to fill too.

The last two movies, ‘Live Free or Die Hard’ and ‘A Good Day To Die Hard’, from 2013, had delivered somewhat diminishing returns.

While ‘Live Free or Die Hard’ received very decent reviews, its box office haul came in at $383.5 million, likely much less than hoped for.

And ‘A Good Day To Die Hard’, which introduced Jai Courtney as John McClane’s estranged, CIA agent son, barely made it over the $300 million mark.

