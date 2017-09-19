Why didn't Nicole Kidman thank her two kids with Tom Cruise at the Emmys?

A couple of people were notable by their absence on Sunday night at the Emmys… Connor and Isabella Cruise.

During Nicole Kidman’s emotional speech, while accepting a gong for her role in the show ‘Big Little Lies’, she spoke about the issues surrounding domestic violence, and about women in the media, before paying tribute to her husband Keith Urban and her family.

Well, most of them.

“I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith,” she said, addressing Urban in the crowd.

“This is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my mommy didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this. I got something!’

“I want [my daughters] to know that sometimes when you’re acting, you get a chance to bring a bigger message. This is their contribution and your contribution.”

She does indeed have ‘two little girls’. But they’re not her only children.

Not mentioned in the thanks were 22-year-old Connor and 24-year-old Isabella, whom she and Tom Cruise adopted during their marriage – which ended in 2001.

Twitter was quick to jump on this, of course.

Umm doesn't Nicole have two other kids, though? — Denise Warner (@DeniseMarie13) September 18, 2017





Just heard the silence of Nicole Kidman not thanking her two older kids #Emmys — Michelle Markowitz (@michmarkowitz) September 18, 2017





And some outlets have suggested that she actively snubbed them in her speech, and that Scientology has driven Kidman and her other two children apart.

Both are Scientologists, and as Kidman is not, she is said to be termed a ‘suppressive person’ or an ‘SP’ by the controversial church, which is a serious issue (as anyone who’s seen either Louis Theroux or Alex Gibney’s documentaries about Scientology can attest).

Kidman has spoken about her adopted children in the past, however.

When asked about them by Hello! magazine in Australia in 2010, she said: “They live with Tom, which was their choice. I’d love them to live with us, but what can you do?”

While that appeared on the surface to be a prickly response, she told Town & Country magazine, while on the press rounds for movie ‘Lion’, that the film as a ‘love letter’ to them.

“It was important to me because I’m a mother with adopted children,” she said.

“That’s why I wanted to do it. I relate to that. I feel that for my own children who are adopted. It’s not about anything else other than ‘I wanted you.’ It’s that deep and personal, and whatever your journey is, I’m here to love and support you.”

