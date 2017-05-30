Diane Kruger: Cannes-winning role is my most personal so far

Diane explained why she could relate to her character’s grief.

Actress Diane Kruger has described her award-winning In The Fade role as the most personal of her career so far.

The star was named best actress at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for her portrayal of Katja Sekerci, a grief-stricken widow who seeks revenge after losing her husband and son in a bomb attack, in Fatih Akin’s recent release.

She told how the job was especially resonant as she lost her own grandmother and stepfather while filming.

“This movie is really about grief,” she told People magazine.





“I felt very raw and very emotionally available for that kind of movie…This is probably the most personal movie I’ve made.”

The Bridge star, 40, spoke at the star-studded event less than a week after the Manchester bombing that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert.

She described In The Fade, set during the aftermath of a terror attack, as politically “timely”.

Moments after receiving the award, she thanked the organisation and told red carpet reporters that the performance had “cost me a lot personally”.