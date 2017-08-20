Diana on film: The many actresses who played a princess

Many actresses have attempted to embody Diana, Princess of Wales on screen, few with much success.

Here are some of the most memorable performances and films.

Naomi Watts – Diana (2013)

Naomi Watts as Diana (Laurie Sparham/Ecosse Films) More

This biopic was by far the highest profile film about Diana, focusing on her affair with Pakistani heart surgeon Dr Hasnat Khan.

But Oliver Hirschbiegel’s film was universally panned and seemed doomed from the start.

The film was originally meant to be called Caught In Flight and star Jessica Chastain but was later renamed and Chastain dropped out, with Naomi Watts stepping in.

The resulting film was savaged by critics, with The Guardian writing: “I hesitate to use the term ‘car crash cinema’, but the awful truth is that, 16 years after that terrible day in 1997, [Diana] has died another awful death.”

Watts later admitted the film was a “sinking ship”.

Genevieve O’Reilly – Diana: Last Days Of A Princess (2007)

Genevieve O’Reilly in Diana: Last Days Of A Princess (Phil Fisk/Channel 5) More

This Channel 5 film, made for the tenth anniversary of Diana’s death, combined documentary footage and interviews with re-enactments from actors.

While O’Reilly did not look or sound much like the royal, she powered through the dubious dialogue and acquitted herself well.

Serena Scott Thomas – Diana: Her True Story (1993)

Diana: Her True Story (Martin Poll Productions) More

The World Is Not Enough star Serena Scott Thomas starred in this TV movie in 1993, which attempted to tell the story of Diana at the time her marriage to the Prince of Wales was breaking down.

