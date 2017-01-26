'Devil Wears Prada' Broadway-Bound Musical Signs On Elton John, Paul Rudnick as Writers

By Ashley Lee, The Hollywood Reporter

The Devil Wears Prada stage musical is definitely not moving at a glacial pace.

Elton John and Paul Rudnick have signed on to write the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling 2003 novel and the hit 2006 film, which starred Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt.

Kevin McCollum (Rent, Avenue Q) is producing with Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment. Production timelines will be announced at a later date.

“To bring The Devil Wears Prada to the stage, we knew we needed to find artists as inimitable as the characters in the story,” said Bob Cohen of Fox Stage Productions and Kevin McCollum in a joint statement: “We needed artists whose work has run the gamut from music and publishing to drama and fashion. We could think of only two names: Elton John and Paul Rudnick. … That’s all!”

Elton John said, “Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theatre is super exciting. I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

The David Frankel film, which followed a fish-out-of-water journalist working at a fashion magazine with an intolerable boss and also starred Stanley Tucci and Adrien Grenier, grossed $324 million worldwide.

