Detroit trailer gives John Boyega a grilling

“What happened at the motel?”

That’s the big question… and ‘Detroit’ attempts to answer it.

Based on true events, ‘Detroit’ stars John Boyega as security guard Melvin Dismukes – a black security guard caught up in the events of the Algiers Motel incident in Detroit in 1967. It would change the lives of those involved forever…

But will the truth finally come out?

– The Mummy Nets $174 Million Debut

– The Babadook Has Become An LGBT Icon

– Get Out Makes History With $200M Run

The new trailer depicts John Boyega as Dismukes… and shows us

“I don’t know how to tell you,” he says. “I was working security by Wisconsin… and on Tuesday night, we heard gunfire coming from the area near the Algiers. Police was there. There was a lot of shooting.”

The racially-charged 12th Street Riot had been going on for days.

John Boyega as Dismukes – Credit: Annapurna More

Over at the Algiers Motel, about a mile away from where the riots began, three black civilians were rounded up and killed. Nine other members of the public were badly beaten.

And the Detroit Police Department, as well as Michigan State Police, Michigan Army National Guard and John Boyega’s security guard, Melvin Dismukes were held responsible.

But that’s not where the story ends…

Detroit during the 1967 riots – Credit: Annapurna More

The incident resulted in the deaths of three men, one of which has never been explained. Charges of felonious assault, conspiracy, murder and conspiracy to commit civil rights abuse being filed against three officers and the one private security guard.

And all were found not guilty.

‘Detroit’ explores what happened on that day… and it looks as though John Boyega might just give the performance of his career.

But will it get to the truth?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Detroit’ stars John Boyega, Will Poulter, Anthony Mackie and Jack Reynor.

Kathryn Bigelow directed the film, based on a script by Mark Boal.

‘Detroit’ opens in cinemas on 25 August 2017.

– Firestarter Remake In The Works

– IT Trailer Has Upset Professional Clowns

– The Mummy Trailer Awakes Ancient Evil