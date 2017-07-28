'Detroit' Final Trailer Previews Kathryn Bigelow's Intense, Awards Season-Ready Drama

It may still be summer, but the first weekend in August is also looking like the unofficial — and quite early — start of movie awards season. Chalk that up to the release of Detroit, the new film from director Kathryn Bigelow, who shifts her gaze from the Iraq War (the Oscar-winning The Hurt Locker) and the hunt for Osama Bin Laden (Zero Dark Thirty) to the streets of Michigan, 1967, during a racially charged riot. With a cast led by John Boyega and Anthony Mackie, it’s already shaping up to be another critical hit for the filmmaker. Timed to its select-theater debut today (and wider roll-out next Friday, August 4), we now have its final theatrical trailer (watch it above).

The above clip spends less than two minutes getting across the basic racial-injustice premise and nightmarish action of Bigelow’s drama, which concerns the Algiers Motel incident in 1967 Detroit, when a group of African-American men found themselves interrogated by — and at the mercy of — a collection of Caucasian cops. Although none of the actual nastiness is presented in the film’s last promo, it does make clear that Detroit won’t be for the weak at heart, thanks to a centerpiece sequence set in the motel that will detail, in exacting fashion, the abuse and torment suffered by its victimized characters.

Written by Mark Boal (who also penned the director’s previous two films), Detroit should once again put Bigelow in the thick of the Oscars race. Watch its final trailer above.

