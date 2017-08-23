Detroit's Will Poulter: 'It was like working in an oven. I was very, very glad to leave that character behind'

“I really am still at that stage where I pinch myself that what I do for a living is something that I love,” says Will Poulter. Impressive though his humility is, the British actor – still only 24 – can probably stop pinching himself now. The past 18 months have seen him graduate into the upper echelons of Hollywood casting after starring opposite an Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio in the stupendous The Revenant and Brad Pitt in the Netflix satire War Machine.

Now he’s the standout performer in Kathryn Bigelow’s new film Detroit, with a staggeringly ferocious turn. A first Oscar nomination of Poulter’s career beckons, and it would be no more than he deserves for a terrifying portrayal of a racist cop caught up in the real-life Detroit race riots of 1967. Critics have unsurprisingly raved; as industry paper Screen put it, “His baby-faced expression belied by cold, dead eyes, Poulter startlingly portrays pure, bigoted evil.”

It’s an astute observation. With freckles and cheekily expressive eyebrows that’d give Cara Delevingne a run for her money, Poulter’s transformation into a ruthless sadist is all the more impressive. Certainly, he left his Detroit director bowled over. “He is a courageous actor who didn’t shy away from going the distance in portraying a difficult character,” remarks Bigelow. “He took a well-delineated character on the page and in my opinion made it something truly powerful.”

A first Oscar nomination of Poulter’s career beckons for his standout performance in 'Detroit', (Immo Klink) More

The film – which reunites Bigelow with Mark Boal, the screenwriter on her Oscar-winning The Hurt Locker and the acclaimed hunt for Osama Bin Laden tale Zero Dark Thirty – is another forensic slice of journalistic filmmaking. Poulter’s Krauss is just one of a dozen or so characters introduced amid the carnage of a city on lockdown as police battle rioters. After a dizzying first act, the focus turns to the Algiers Motel, where Krauss and his buddies end up after shots are fired.

In reality, three African-American citizens were shot dead in cold blood that night, while several others were left traumatised by events. In the film, it’s the unrestrained Krauss that terrorises those in the Algiers. “I think I saw part of my responsibility in this film as a duty to expose racist individuals and racism and not represent this individual as a super villain or something unnatural,” says Poulter. “I think it was important to believe that this was a personality within the police force at this time.”

A still from Bigelow's film 'Detroit' which also stars John Boyega, Hannah Murray and Jack Reynor More

