What Does 'Despicable' Mean? Watch Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig Answer Adorable Questions From Kids

We could have sat there all day and asked Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig questions about Despicable Me 3, which finds villain-turned-hero Gru (Carell) meeting his long-lost twin brother Dru and battling an evil former child star (Trey Parker) alongside main squeeze Lucy (Wiig). But we figured we’d turn the floor over to much bigger Minion aficionados — and by much bigger we actually mean physically much smaller. Watch the crew of kiddies we enlisted to hit Carell and Wiig with questions about their new threequel above.

Their queries ranged from elementary (“What does despicable mean?” asked Donovan, prompting Carell to share that the series was originally titled Evil Me before the producers decided to tone down the malevolence) to analytical (“Do you ever struggle with the notion of making a nefarious character like Gru the hero of a kids movie?” pressed Lucas, our own Anderson Cooper in the making.)

And of course the Minions, Gru’s beloved Twinkie-shaped henchmen, were a hot topic. “Why are the Minions yellow?” Santiago asked, to which Carell deflected with his own question. “Why is the sky blue?”

Despicable Me 3 opens Friday. Watch the trailer:

