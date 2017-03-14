‘Despicable Me 3’ Trailer: Gru, Steve Carell’s Evil Mastermind, Gets a Twin Brother

The Despicable Me franchise has become an animated-movie juggernaut, with 2010’s original grossing $251 million, its 2013 sequel tallying $368 million, and its 2015 spinoff, Minions, raking in $336 million. So it should come as no surprise that the gang is back for another go-round in this summer’s Despicable Me 3. And as its debut trailer reveals, there will be a new member of the family.

Unemployed and at his wit’s end, former evil mastermind Gru (Steve Carell) finds his life turned upside down by the revelation that he has an identical twin brother named Dru (also Carell), who — aside from his flowing blond locks, cheery demeanor, and fabulous wealth — shares with Gru both a face and a desire to commit crime. Gru is persuaded to pull off one last heist with his newfound sibling, replete with all sorts of high-tech gadgets and, presumably, the aid of the gibberish-spouting Minions — who show up here to cheer Gru’s return to villainy, as well as to laugh about a statue that resembles “Gru con boobs.”

With a supporting voice cast that includes Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, Steve Coogan, Julie Andrews, and Jenny Slate, Despicable Me 3 should be one of the summer’s big family hits when it debuts on June 30. You can check out its first trailer above.

