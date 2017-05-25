'Despicable Me 3' Trailer: Steve Carell's Gru Finds Brother, Loses Way — While Minions Go to Jail

You can’t keep an evil genius down for long: In Despicable Me 3, Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) will backslide to his old bad-boy ways — in an amusing, and ultimately good-natured, way, we suspect — egged on by his long-lost twin brother Dru (also voiced by Carell). In the film’s new trailer (watch it above), we realize what stretched his better angels to the breaking point: All of his sibling’s fantastical toys.

In the blockbuster franchise’s third go-round, Gru can’t resist the elaborate gadgets, weapons, and vehicles placed at his fingertips by his subversive sibling, a long-locked, insanely wealthy doppelganger who revels in their family’s bad-guy history. Teaming up to battle Gru’s latest nemesis, a crazed former child star (voiced by South Park creator Trey Parker), their ensuing adventure looks like it’ll deliver the same sort of over-the-top humor as its two predecessors — with plenty of participation from Gru’s little yellow Minion helpers, who are seen here making themselves at home in prison, and getting tattoos in less-than-appropriate places.

Co-starring the voices of Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Jenny Slate, Julie Andrews, and Steve Coogan, Despicable Me 3 will no doubt be cleaning up at the box office upon its arrival in theaters on June 30.

‘Despicable Me 2’ Blu-ray Clip: Watch ‘Margo’:

