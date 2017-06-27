Despicable Me 3 interview: Steve Carrell and Kristen Wiig could make these films for years

The stars of ‘Despicable Me 3′ have admitted they would like to carry on making these films for years to come.

The third film in the animated franchise arrives in cinemas on June 30 and Steve Carrell and Kristen Wiig think the series’ good-hearted nature means they could continue on forever, or at least until their voices gave out.

“The problem is we age,” Carrell told Yahoo Movies.

Gru and Lucy, or Grucy as no-one is calling them, in ‘Despicable Me 3’ (Universal) More

“I would love to [carry on making them], they’re so much fun. They’re little pieces of positive energy that are put out in the world. In all honesty, that’s what’s special about them to me. They’re fun, they’re silly, there’s no axe to grind, they’re free of cynicism, and that’s rare.”

‘Despicable Me 3’ sees Steve Carrell’s Gru and Kristen Wiig’s Lucy firmly established as a couple, fighting international crime with the Anti-Villain League. An encounter with 80s villain Benjamin Bratt (voiced by ‘South Park’ co-creator Trey Parker) leads on to a reunion between Gru and his long lost twin Dru, also voiced by Carrell.

Watch the rest of our video above for Carrell’s masterclass on mastering the two characters’ voices.

Steve Carrell on Gru (Universal) More

And on Dru (Universal) More

The first ‘Despicable Me’ film was released in 2010 and has since spawned a mega-franchise. Gru’s army of servants the Minions got their own spin-off in 2015, with a sequel planned for 2020. There are also countless spin-off shorts online, plus theme park attractions at Universal Studios, video games, book, and scores of merchandising tie-ins, so Steve and Kristen may get their wish after all.

Featuring five new tracks from Pharrell Williams, plus the return of those pesky Minions, ‘Despicable Me 3’ arrives on 30 June.

Watch a clip from ‘Despicable Me 3’ below…





Read more

Why are there no female Minions?

Controversial Minion Happy Meal toy

This couple had a Minion wedding