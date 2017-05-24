Despicable Me 3: Final trailer

From the team who brought you Despicable Me and the biggest animated hits of 2013 and 2015, Despicable Me 2 and Minions, Despicable Me 3 sees Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig reprise their roles as Gru and Lucy, alongside Trey Parker as ‘80s villain Balthazar Bratt.

This new trailer shows Gru being lured back into the world of villainy by his twin brother, Dru. It also gives a glimpse of the adventure and action throughout, including the Minions in prison.

In UK cinemas Friday 30 June.