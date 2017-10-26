Den of Thieves: UK trailer

A notorious crew of bank robbers plan to pull off the ultimate heist - to steal $120million in cash from the Federal Reserve Bank in downtown LA… right under the noses of the state’s most feared police unit.

From STXinternational and director Christian Gudegast (London Has Fallen, A Man Apart), we are thrilled to debut the trailer for the gritty action thriller 'Den of Thieves', starring Gerard Butler (London has Fallen, Geostorm), Pablo Schreiber (Orange is the New Black, American Gods), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power, Southpaw).

'Den of Thieves' will be released in UK cinemas on February 2, 2018