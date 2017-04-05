Demian Bichir to Star in 'Conjuring' Spinoff 'The Nun'

Oscar-nominated actor Demian Bichir will star in The Nun, the latest thriller from New Line's horror universe based on characters from James Wan's The Conjuring movies.

Corin Hardy is directing the movie, which is based on the breakout demon nun character from The Conjuring 2.

Plot details are being kept in the cloister, but Bichir will play a priest named Father Burke who is dispatched by Rome to investigate the mysterious death of a nun.

Wan, who is prepping to shoot Warner Bros.' massive Aquaman movie, remains deeply involved with the project. He is producing with Peter Safran and co-wrote the script with Gary Dauberman.

The demonic nun was a character added late in the production of Conjuring 2, during reshoots that occurred just months before the release when Wan had an idea to reconceive a demon — but her scenes' intensely took hold of audience's fears as the movie scared up $320 million at the global box office on a budget of only $40 million.

Nun is the second title to spin off from the Conjuring universe, Annabelle being the first. A sequel to the latter, Annabelle: Creation, is due to open Aug. 11. That movie could propel the franchise, which has grossed over $897 million so far with just three low- to moderately budgeted films, past a billion dollars.

Nun, meanwhile, has been blessed with a July 13, 2018, release. A shoot in Romania is set for this summer.

Bichir's performance in the 2011 drama A Better Life earned him an Academy Award nomination as well as nominations for an Independent Spirit Award and Screen Actors Guild Award.

CAA-repped Bichir is a multiple nominee and winner of an Ariel Award, the Oscar of his native Mexico, and has Universal's Lowriders awaiting release. He will also be seen in Ridley Scott's upcoming Alien: Covenant.