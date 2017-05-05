Debra Winger on Her (Latest) Big-Screen Return in 'The Lovers,' 'Jaguar' Sex Scenes With Richard Gere, and the Loss of Jonathan Demme

There are all sorts of numbers floating out there. It has been three years since Debra Winger last was seen in a film (The Choir), nine years since her last widely seen role (Rachel Getting Married), and 16 years since her last romantic lead (Big Bad Love), and 22 years since her last major studio movie (Forget Paris). But as Winger asks with a laugh, “Who’s counting?”

One constant over all the years, though: When Winger does make a film, her performances are praise-worthy. The thrice-Oscar nominated actress best known for the ’80s favorites Terms of Endearment, Urban Cowboy, and An Officer and a Gentleman is racking up raves once again for her biting new matrimonial “cautionary tale,” The Lovers.

Written and directed by Azazel Jacobs (Terri), the indie stars Winger and Traci Letts (best known for his work as a Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning playwright and screenwriter) as Mary and Michael, empty nesters who’ve fallen out of love and are each carrying on secret affairs. They separately conspire to finally leave one another after a visit from their college-student son (Tyler Ross), but a spark between them unexpectedly reignites, complicating their escape plans.

In a phone interview with Yahoo Movies, Winger talked about what The Lovers says about marriage, reacted to Richard Gere’s admission of their “animal attraction” on An Officer and a Gentleman, and remembered her late Rachel Getting Married director, Jonathan Demme.

Yahoo Movies: What did you find relatable about Mary in The Lovers?

Debra Winger: I identified with some aspects of her life, but although I may find relatable parts of the character, I’m really most interested in telling the story. And where the story goes was of interest to me. I’ve observed that it’s really hard to keep love alive in long-term relationships and marriages. There are inevitable waxes and wanes, and sometimes it wanes for a really long time.

What were those aspects that you did identify with?

Well, I think the trap of the institution [of marriage] itself. I’ve been with my husband [actor Arliss Howard] for 25 years and we’re very, very different, but a lot of things are the same. We’re different in the way that I wake up every morning and go, “Oh my god, we’re here, together, still, wow. Are we gonna do this thing?” [Laughs] I would say that he comes to it with a little bit more, shall we say, stability. But somehow that mix works for us. I don’t know what the key is, or the answer is, it’s different for every couple. But I reassess on a regular basis and find that that works for me. And I think maybe Michael and Mary haven’t bothered to reassess… But I think that’s probably what I found most interesting was the cautionary tale aspect.

This is your first lead film role in, I believe, 16 years.

Yeah, but who’s counting? [Laughs]

Nerdy journalists like myself, I guess. But it seems like over the years you’ve had kind of a love-hate relationship with the film business. You’ve taken hiatuses before. Are you pretty choosy with the films that you will make these days?

I don’t think of it as choosy, but if you have a sensitivity to food, somebody that likes that food is going to call you a picky eater. But somebody who gets hives from that food doesn’t look at it as a choice [laughs]. Not to make an analogy to food, but it seems to be very in right now.

I just learned what I could and couldn’t do. You could call it choosy but I could also call it a limitation. I have a limitation because I’m not good at moving smoothly through things that I find either hypocritical or difficult. So when budgets exploded and [there was] the advent of CGI… I don’t begrudge it when it’s used correctly but as the star of the film? But all of these aspects I’ve seen, when in the hands of artists, used as tools to get a story told, and then I’m interested again.

So it sounds like we won’t be seeing you in the next Transformers movie.

Well, I’m not saying that because every once in a while they take one of those franchises and they throw them to a really interesting director. My youngest son [cinematographer and director Noah Hutton] is a real cinephile, so he can tell me, “No, Batman 4, that was the good one!” Or whatever, he’ll kill me if that is not the correct one. [We think she means Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins.] So yes, there are some of them that are run-of-the-mill superhero movies, and then every once in a while you go, “Oh, that’s kind of an interesting mix. That director and that piece of material.” And they find what has made those stories last so long… But will you see me in the next Transformers? Probably not, but who knows? I’m not against anything. I’m too old to have those big opinions.

