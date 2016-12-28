Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher's Mother, Rushed to Hospital for Medical Emergency in L.A.

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency. Her exact condition is unclear.

The Hollywood Reporter was able to confirm through the Los Angeles fire department that an “adult female” in “fair to serious condition” was transported to the hospital from the reported residence of Reynolds’ son, Todd. No additional information was released by authorities.

Joely Fisher around 2:50 p.m. tweeted a picture of her and Reynolds with the comment “God speed mama.”

God speed mama pic.twitter.com/XsO5zqN8w6 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 28, 2016





Reynolds’ agent, Tom Markley, referred THR to family for information. He said he could not confirm any information.

Reynolds’ daughter, beloved Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack days before. She was 60.

More to come.