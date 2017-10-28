Deathstroke solo movie teased by Joe Manganiello

It’s our first look at Deathstroke…

Well, sort of.

Appearing on Twitter, it looks as though Joe Manganiello has given us our first look at Deathstroke – the iconic Batman character that’s getting his very own solo movie.

But it’s not exactly an extensive look.

The 40-year-old actor has been linked to the role of Deathstroke for a long time, with early reports suggesting that he would appear alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman in the upcoming ‘Batman’ solo film.





“He’s a great villain because – I just had an instinctive feeling that he would match up with him well,” Affleck previously told Collider. “You know, I’m a big admirer of that character as well, especially in the New 52 the way that they did Deathstroke, and I thought that it could work.”

But after Ben Affleck stepped down as director, this was cast into doubt.

After all, the project has since been given a complete overhaul by Matt Reeves.

But now it looks as though Deathstroke is down but not out.





This new image teases a return for Deathstroke, and follows reports that the mercenary-turned-anti-hero will be getting his own solo movie, helmed by ‘The Raid’ director, Gareth Evans.

And this new image seems to confirm that Manganiello is hanging onto the role.

Quite how this will turn out remains to be seen.

But judging from that very teasery image, it looks as though Deathstroke has been through some tough times – his battle-scarred face mask indicative of plenty of fights and action.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

