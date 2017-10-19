The Death Of Stalin: Clip - Gold Is Heavy

Nick: "He said he started the fire to warm himself up" - he must have been really cold, since the fire was just "less than a quarter acre". If the sheriff is now openly defending an arsonist, what hope do we have of ever learning the true cause of the fire in this insane liberal state? The truth will only be revealed if it doesn't contradict the liberal narrative of California's ruling elite. Anything else will be considered hate speech, even if it's the actual facts.