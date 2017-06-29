Death Note gets a sinister new trailer

It’s here – ‘Death Note’ has its first trailer.

And it’s about as sinister as you could possibly imagine.

What would you do with a notebook which kills those whose names are written into it? That’s exactly the dilemma faced by Light Turner (Nat Wolff) who stumbles upon a mystical book that has the power to kill any person whose name he writes into it.

Perhaps he can use the book for good… but will the intoxicating power go to his head?

The new trailer introduces Light Turner and his interesting dilemma… as well as giving us our first look at the mysteriously creepy Ryuk – an immortal death god voiced by none other than Willem Dafoe.

Willem Dafoe voices the Shinigami, Ryuk - Credit: Netflix More

‘Death Note’ is an upcoming Netflix film, based on the Japanese manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata.

And as you can see from the first trailer, it looks pretty intense.

“All the people that make life miserable, make life dangerous… what if we can change things?”

Using the Death Note in an attempt to change the world, Light Turner decides to do some good with his newfound power – killing criminals in order to bring about an era of change. But the enigmatic Detective L is hot on his heels… and in a game of cat and mouse, it looks as though ‘L’ won’t be beaten so easily.

Can Light Turner come out on top?

Will he really change the world for the better with the Death Note?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see… but the new trailer looks incredible.

‘Death Note’ stars Nat Wolff, Willem Dafoe, Lakeith Stanfield, Margaret Qualley, and Shea Wigham.

Adam Wingard directed the film based on a script by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, and Jeremy Slater.

‘Death Note’ heads to Netflix on 25 August 2017.

