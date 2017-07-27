'Deadwood' Movie Update: HBO Exec Praises David Milch's 'Terrific' Script

By Cynthia Littleton, Variety

Attention Deadwood fans: There’s some movement on the prospect of a movie coming to fruition at HBO.

HBO Original Programming chief Casey Bloys told reporters Wednesday that he was impressed by the script delivered a few months ago by series creator David Milch. Bloys said he wanted to ensure that a movie would be accessible to viewers who have not seen the original series, which ran for three seasons from 2004-2006.

“I wanted a script that would stand on its own… I’m happy to say that David totally delivered on that. It’s a terrific script,” Bloys said during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills.

Bloys quickly cautioned that there are a number of hurdles to clear before the cameras roll.

“If we can do it for a budget that makes sense for us, if we can find a director and we can get the cast together — it’s no easy task — we’re inclined to do it,” Bloys said.

Fans have been clamoring for a Deadwood movie ever since the prospect was floated by HBO after the original show was canceled amid some behind-the-scenes strife.

Deadwood, a heady oater set in the rough-and-tumble South Dakota town that is a part of Old West lore, has long been heralded as one of the best drama series of the modern era. Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, and John Hawkes were part of the show’s large ensemble cast.

