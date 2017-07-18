Deadpool’s hilarious roommate returns in Deadpool 2

Deadpool and Blind Al get close in Deadpool 2 - Credit: 20th Century Fox

‘Deadpool 2’ sees the return of Blind Al.

And it looks as though she and Deadpool are closer than ever.

It looks as though ‘Deadpool 2’ filming is well underway, as Ryan Reynolds returns to his shared apartment for a rather cool snap with Leslie Uggams – otherwise known as Deadpool’s hilarious roommate, Blind Al.

And they’re getting along better than ever.

“Spent another day with this beautiful lady,” said Reynolds via Instagram. “Just lost in each other’s ears. #BlindAl #DriveBy”





“#BlindAl and her BFF chillin’ after a hectic day of shooting,” tweeted Uggams. “#Deadpool2”

And you’ve gotta love their weird, on-screen relationship.

Although Deadpool and Blind Al live together, they seem to both respect and resent each other – constantly finding new ways to wind each other up. It’s a very cool dynamic, and it works well on the big screen.

But their comic book relationship is even weirder.

Blind Al is even weirder in the comic books – Credit: 20th Century Fox / Marvel More

Before he became Deadpool, Wade Wilson was hired to assassinate Blind Al – a British Intelligence agent. But instead, he killed everyone around her, allowing Blind Al to escape. Then, years later (after he became Deadpool) he abducted Blind Al and forced into a role as friend/confidant/housekeeper/hostage.

Yeah…

‘Deadpool 2’ stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, and Zazie Beets.

David Leitch will direct, based on a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

‘Deadpool 2’ heads to cinemas on 1 June 2018.

